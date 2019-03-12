|
Martha Starbuck Harding
Louisville - Martha Harding, 83, of Louisville passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville.
She was born November 24, 1935 in Madison, TN daughter to the late, Joseph William Starbuck and Willie Marie Jenkins.
Martha married the love of her life, George Burton Harding on February 18, 1956. Together they started their family and had three girls.
Martha was a retired teacher and librarian for Jefferson County Public Schools, having been an educator for over 42 years. She was a member of the Quaker Society of Friends and Ratterman Bros. Funeral Home Grief Support Group, in which she was very active.
Martha enjoyed gardening, cooking and passing along information to others. She was giving and loving and will certainly be missed by all.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded by her loving husband of 52 years, George Burton Harding; sisters, Sylvia Joyce Bridges and Mary Neal Sadler.
She is survived by her daughters, Marian Cochran (Steve), Ingrid Harding (Goffredo Pavoni) and Greta Harding (Mauricio Acevedo); two grandchildren, Shaley Cochran and Lorenzo Acevedo and her beloved canine companion, "Hula".
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to Kasupe Ministries, ACLU or .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019