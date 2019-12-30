Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Martha Susan Kute

Martha Susan Kute

Louisville - KUTE, Martha Latham "Marty"

62, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, December 28th, 2019. She was a legal assistant and free lance artist.

Marty was born on July 30, 1957 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Ralph and Mary Sue Latham. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Rick and John.

Marty had a good soul and was there for anyone that needed her. She greeted all phone callers with her distinctive, "Yes, hello!" She loved her big family and had a special place in her heart for her nephews, Erik and Zachary.

Marty will always be cherished by her husband of 30 years, Martin Kute. Surviving Latham family members include her brothers and sisters,Ralph Jr., Cathi, Mary Lynne, Charlie, Phillip (Gerry), and Carrie; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Thursday, January 2, at the Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home "in St. Matthews", 3711 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY, 402027.

The funeral service will be 10 am, Friday, Janurary 3, at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S 5th St, Louisville, KY 40202.

Burial will be 1 pm, Saturday, Januray 4th, at the Latham family cemetery, 700 Hills Lane Road, Monticello, Ky 42633.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to the donor's .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
