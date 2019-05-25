Services
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
5901 S Main St
Eminence, KY 40019
(502) 845-4800
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Eminence Independent School Gymnasium
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Eminence Independent School Gymnasium
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Tarry (Sandefur) Simpson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha Tarry (Sandefur) Simpson Obituary
Martha (Sandefur) Tarry Simpson

Eminence - Martha Tarry Simpson, age 105, passed away May 23, 2019. Visitation & service will be held at the Eminence Independent School Gymnasium on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by the service at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the McCoy Tarry Scholarship Fund, c/o Eminence Education Foundation, 291 West Broadway, Eminence, Kentucky 40019 or the Eminence Independent Schools Martha Tarry Teacher of the Year Award, 254 West Broadway Street, Eminence, Kentucky 40019 or Eminence 1st Presbyterian Church, c/o Sally Harper, Treasurer, 2501 Ballantrae Circle Louisville, KY 40241.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now