Martha (Sandefur) Tarry Simpson
Eminence - Martha Tarry Simpson, age 105, passed away May 23, 2019. Visitation & service will be held at the Eminence Independent School Gymnasium on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by the service at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the McCoy Tarry Scholarship Fund, c/o Eminence Education Foundation, 291 West Broadway, Eminence, Kentucky 40019 or the Eminence Independent Schools Martha Tarry Teacher of the Year Award, 254 West Broadway Street, Eminence, Kentucky 40019 or Eminence 1st Presbyterian Church, c/o Sally Harper, Treasurer, 2501 Ballantrae Circle Louisville, KY 40241.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 25, 2019