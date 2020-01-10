Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Martha Virginia Johnston


1942 - 2020
Martha Virginia Johnston Obituary
Martha Virginia Johnston

Louisville - age 77, passed away January 9, 2020. She was born March 7, 1942 to the late Ernest and Lillian Durbin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Pfiester; one brother, Charles Durbin; son-in-laws, Toby Mason, and Dean Cress; sister-in-laws, Mary Durbin, and Margie Durbin; and brother-in-laws, Bill Zweydorff, and Ed Pfieffer.

Martha is survived by her husband, Jesse Johnston; children, Jesse Johnston, Jr. (Kimberly), Tina Mason, Gina Cress, Tim Johnston, Karen Grubs (Tony), and Ed Johnston (Amanda); sisters, Dora Zweydorff, and Sue Pfieffer; brothers, Ronnie Durbin (Carolyn), and John Durbin; ten grandchildren, Brian, Misty, and Mikala Johnston, Jessica Salkeld (Larry), Toby Mason, Elizabeth Craig (Randy), Alisha Butler (Zach), Julie Wilkins (Steven), Martrina Cress (Terry), and Robert Williams; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 12 PM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM on Monday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to (stjude.org/donate).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
