Martha Wimsatt
Louisville - Martha M. Wimsatt, 86, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Jewish Hospital.
She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church and a founding member of the Friendship Club at her church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Francis "Louis" Wimsatt and 8 siblings. She is survived by her children, Debbie Wilson (Tom), Janet Clark (Dennis), and William "Dan" Wimsatt; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Her funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Thursday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road, followed by burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery (Manton, KY). Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Wednesday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy.
Gifts in her memory may be made to Living Stones at St. Peter the Apostle.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019