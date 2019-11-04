Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
5431 Johnsontown Road
Martha Wimsatt Obituary
Martha Wimsatt

Louisville - Martha M. Wimsatt, 86, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Jewish Hospital.

She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church and a founding member of the Friendship Club at her church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Francis "Louis" Wimsatt and 8 siblings. She is survived by her children, Debbie Wilson (Tom), Janet Clark (Dennis), and William "Dan" Wimsatt; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Thursday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road, followed by burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery (Manton, KY). Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Wednesday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy.

Gifts in her memory may be made to Living Stones at St. Peter the Apostle.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
