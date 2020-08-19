Martin A. Epperson, Jr.
Louisville - Martin A. Epperson, Jr., 90, passed away on August 18, 2020. He was born on August 3, 1930 to the late Martin A. Epperson, Sr. and Nancy Ophelia Hale. Martin was raised Catholic and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After his time in the military he worked for, and retired from, the city.
Martin loved going to the lake, feeding his birds, and reading. He was the definition of a hero, serving in 2 wars and, as a teenager, was burned severely saving his siblings from a house fire. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his sisters, Beverly McGrath (Don), Helen Schmidt (John), and Norma Brown (Gayle); brothers, Robert (Mary), George, and Charles; step-son, Danny Craven; step-grandson, Ricky Quire; and many nieces and nephews.
Martin was preceded in passing by his loving wife, Katheryn; father, Martin, Sr.; mother, Nancy James; mom, Alice Epperson; brother, Donnie "Duck"; sister, Rita Seay; and step-daughter, Debbie Quire.
A visitation will be held at the Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave, on Wednesday, August 27, 2020, from 5-8 PM. Martin will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery Central.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Martin's name to the American Heart Association
