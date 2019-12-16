|
|
Martin Anthony Schoenbachler, Jr.
Jackson, TN - Schoenbachler, Martin Anthony Jr., 80, passed away early Thursday morning, December 12, 2019.
Mr. Schoenbachler was born September 26, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky to Marie Kaelin and Martin Anthony Schoenbachler Sr. He graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1957, served in Air National Guard, and worked in the health care field for well over fifty years—first as an inhalation therapist before entering hospital administration with Hospital Corporation of America, Community Health Systems, and WorkCare Resources. He served as the administrator for hospitals in Cullman, Alabama, Livingston, Tennessee, and Lebanon, Virginia, before opening his own home healthcare company in Jackson, Tennessee.
Mr. Schoenbachler is survived by his wife of 57 years, Martha Quick Schoenbachler, five children, Martin Anthony Schoenbachler III, Maria Knighten, Matthew Schoenbachler, Melissa Hill, and Mary Brown, his sister, Sarah Schoenbachler Gallagher, 20 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Martin Schoenbachler was a truly unselfish person, a man of warmth and humor who dearly loved his family and wholly dedicated himself to the Catholic faith and the Marian Movement of Priests. He lived a full and long life that he spent wisely, leaving behind a large and loving family, a host of friends, and thousands who he touched with his strength and kindness.
There will be a visitation at St. Mary's church on Tuesday, December 17, from 7:00 to 9:00. His funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 18 at 10:00 am with a reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Mr. Schoenbachler's memory be made to Marian Movement of Priests at https://mmp-usa.net/.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019