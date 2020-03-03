Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Baechler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Baechler Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Baechler Jr. Obituary
Martin Baechler Jr

Louisville - Martin Baechler Jr, 88, of Louisville passed away March 3, 2020 at Atria Blankenbaker surrounded by his family.

Martin is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Sharon Baechler; and his brother Frederick Carl. Here to continue out Martin's legacy are his four children, Pamela M. Brinley (Stuart), Martin W. Baechler, Rick M. Baechler (Patty) and Jeffrey A. Baechler (Leisa); five grandchildren, Kelly M. Hornback, Allyson N. Bradow, Amber M. Minton, Logan A. Baechler and Erika M. Baechler; eight great-grandchildren, Hannah M. Bradow; Abby J. Bradow, Emily B. Hornback, Branden J. Maynard, Haley Minton, Michael Cooper, Nova Embry, and Callie Baechler; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

Martin retired from the US Coast Guard as a Chief Warrant Officer III, where he proudly served his country for 26 years. Soon after he obtained his Associate's degree from Sullivan University in business administration. He will be remembered for his iconic talent of building golf clubs from scratch. Martin became so well known for his incredible skill that he was invited to teach a seminar at the Ford plant. He absolutely loved the game of golf and he never met a stranger.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road. A funeral service in Martin's honor will follow Saturday March 7, 2020 at 12pm at the funeral home. Martin will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -