Martin Baechler Jr
Louisville - Martin Baechler Jr, 88, of Louisville passed away March 3, 2020 at Atria Blankenbaker surrounded by his family.
Martin is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Sharon Baechler; and his brother Frederick Carl. Here to continue out Martin's legacy are his four children, Pamela M. Brinley (Stuart), Martin W. Baechler, Rick M. Baechler (Patty) and Jeffrey A. Baechler (Leisa); five grandchildren, Kelly M. Hornback, Allyson N. Bradow, Amber M. Minton, Logan A. Baechler and Erika M. Baechler; eight great-grandchildren, Hannah M. Bradow; Abby J. Bradow, Emily B. Hornback, Branden J. Maynard, Haley Minton, Michael Cooper, Nova Embry, and Callie Baechler; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Martin retired from the US Coast Guard as a Chief Warrant Officer III, where he proudly served his country for 26 years. Soon after he obtained his Associate's degree from Sullivan University in business administration. He will be remembered for his iconic talent of building golf clubs from scratch. Martin became so well known for his incredible skill that he was invited to teach a seminar at the Ford plant. He absolutely loved the game of golf and he never met a stranger.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road. A funeral service in Martin's honor will follow Saturday March 7, 2020 at 12pm at the funeral home. Martin will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020