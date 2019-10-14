Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Martin "Russell" Duffy

Martin "Russell" Duffy Obituary
Martin "Russell" Duffy

Valley Station - DUFFY, Martin "Russell", 85, of Valley Station, passed away October 14, 2019.

He retired from Ford after 40 years and was an Army Veteran. He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Church and a lifetime member of the Louisville Pigeon Club. He also loved woodworking.

Russell is preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Martin Joseph Duffy.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Duffy; sons, Greg Duffy (Joyce) and Eric Duffy (Missy); grandson, Kyle Duffy; and sister, Carol Duffy Bitzer.

Visitation will be 2pm-8pm Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway. Funeral Service 11am Thursday at the funeral home, followed by burial at Bethany Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
