Martin G. Cecil
Louisville - Martin G. Cecil, 93, passed away on Thursday, January 30 at home with his family by his side.
He was a self-employed CPA, an Army veteran of World War II, a graduate of U of L and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, the former Elizabeth "Betty" Shields; daughter Denise Beghin (John); sons Greg (Mary) and Kenny (Heather); grandchildren Emily and Sarah Beghin and Kate, Andy and Jack Cecil; sister Bernadine; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00pm on Monday, February 3 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckinridge Lane with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00pm - 6:00pm on Sunday, February 2 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020