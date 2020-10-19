Martin J. Connell
Louisville - Martin J. Connell, 86, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 23, 1934, he was a son of the late Martin J. and Mary Josephine McAllen Connell. He was a graduate of Flaget High School and Bellarmine College, class of 1956, the 3rd graduating class. Marty served his country for two years in the Army, being discharged January of 1958.
Marty was a retired inspector for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms where he served for 30 years. He then became a consultant for Brown-Forman serving for 13 years.
A member of the Bellarmine Athletic Hall of Fame where he was honored for running track and cross country, Marty was also a member of Church of the Ascension. He was a huge Notre Dame football fan. He was very proud of the fact that he served as national vice-president, chapter president and chief steward for the National Treasury Employees Union.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Osburn and Martha Kruesler.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Dolores Mooney Connell; four children, Dennis M. Connell (Kim), Stephen P. Connell (Monica), Tammy C. King (Charlie) and Mary Ann Wheatley (Frank); two sisters, Margaret Ann French and Kathleen Young; four grandchildren, Melissa, Michael, Clayton and Tara.
Visitation will be held at Church of the Ascension, 4600 Lynnbrook Drive from 9 a.m. Thursday, October 22nd until time of the Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hosparus of Louisville or to the church. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is caring for the family and online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
.