Services
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY 42726
(270) 242-2171
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
1955 - 2019
Clarkson, KY - Martin Lee Vander Espt, age 64, of Clarkson, KY passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 21, 1955 in Louisville, KY son of Victor Henry "Bud" and Mary Jo (Zinner) Vander Espt. He was married to Stephanie (Beers) Vander Espt and was the father of two sons.

He was retired from the Oldham County Board of Education as a Maintenance Technician.

Visitation will be September 22 from 2-8 PM at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home, and September 23 from 9-11 AM. Services will be at 11 at the funeral home, with burial to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019
