Dr. Martin Steiner
Louisville - Died Friday, June 14, 2019 at his residence, with family by his side. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 7, 1925 to the late Charles and Esther Braunstein Steiner. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan Stracks Steiner; his son, Dr. David Steiner and his wife, Vanessa of Aiken, SC; his grandchildren, Chad Steiner, Jeremy Steiner, Alex Steiner and his fiancé, Erica and Rachel Shealy and her husband, Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Leo and Kaleia Shealy; his sister-in-law, Marianne "Mickey" Spiegel of NY; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Julie Stracks of Winnetka, IL; his sister-in-law, Miriam Steiner of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.
Dr. Steiner attended University of Louisville, New York University, and served his residency with Harlem Hospital and Columbia University. He served 28 years in uniform during WWII, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. Dr. Steiner joined the US Navy in 1943 and retired from active service from the US Army in 1975 as a Colonel with a distinguished career in the US Army Dental Corps, serving in many command positions. As he served in an Army Research Unit at Letterman General Hospital, he worked on improved treatment of wounds to the facial area and subsequently was sent to Vietnam to the 24th Evacuation Hospital with the opportunity to treat these types of wounds. He received the Bronze Star for his service there and was also awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, the Legion of Merit Medal and the Commendation Medal.
Dr. Steiner began teaching at the UofL School of Dentistry in 1975 and attained the academic rank of Professor in 1982. There, he was active on dental school committees; member of the university's institutional review board for over 25 years, pharmacy, therapeutics, research and library committees and served as Chairman of the ULSD Faculty Senate for two terms. He retired from the fulltime faculty in 1992 but continued working with residents until the present. He received a Gold Standard Award for his Optimal Aging in 2016. After 27 years as part time faculty and 17 years full time, he received the award of Emeritus Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in 2019.
Dr. Steiner was appointed to UofL Hospital (1975-2019), Kosair Children's Hospital (1975-1992), Jewish Hospital (1975-2019) and VA Medical Center - Louisville (1975-1992). He was a member of the American Association Of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, the American Dental Association, the American Board of Oral Maxillofacial Surgery, the Southeastern Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, the Kentucky Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons (president 1985), the Louisville Dental Society, the Louisville Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, the Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity and The Temple.
Dr. Steiner was knowledgeable and lover of all types of music, from hard rock to classical. He was a sports buff and loved to fish, play tennis, and was a duplicate Bridge and Poker player. He often said "you can call me Colonel, Professor, Doctor, or Marty, but don't call me mister".
A Celebration of Life service will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28th at The Temple, 5101 US Hwy 42. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The Temple, 5101 US Hwy 42, Louisville, KY 40241, Friends For Life Cancer Support Network, 4003 Kresge Way #100, Louisville, KY 40207 or the Louisville Public (Media) Radio, 619 S. 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019