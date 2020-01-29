|
Martin Verlin "Junior" Wyman
New Albany - Martin Verlin "Junior" Wyman, 93 years of age passed away on January 28, 2020 at The Villages of Historic Silvercrest in New Albany. He was born on March 19, 1926 in Louisville, Kentucky. Martin was a United States Army Air Corp Veteran of World War II serving in Berlin, Germany. He was a retired superintendent with the cabinet division of National Homes and was a longtime member of both First Church of God and Main Street Methodist Church, all of New Albany, Indiana. Martin was preceded in death by his mother, Laverne Wyman, and wife of 68 years, Wanda Stepro Wyman.
Survivors include his children, Teresa L. Smith (Jim), Beverly J. Mathews, Terry L. Wyman (Karen); sister-in-law, Jean Stepro; grandchildren, Jamie, Melanie, Troy, Brian, Brent, Ashley, Alex; 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday and 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. His funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home chapel with burial to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.
The family requests donations be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020