Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Martin Verlin "Junior" Wyman


1926 - 2020
Martin Verlin "Junior" Wyman Obituary
Martin Verlin "Junior" Wyman

New Albany - Martin Verlin "Junior" Wyman, 93 years of age passed away on January 28, 2020 at The Villages of Historic Silvercrest in New Albany. He was born on March 19, 1926 in Louisville, Kentucky. Martin was a United States Army Air Corp Veteran of World War II serving in Berlin, Germany. He was a retired superintendent with the cabinet division of National Homes and was a longtime member of both First Church of God and Main Street Methodist Church, all of New Albany, Indiana. Martin was preceded in death by his mother, Laverne Wyman, and wife of 68 years, Wanda Stepro Wyman.

Survivors include his children, Teresa L. Smith (Jim), Beverly J. Mathews, Terry L. Wyman (Karen); sister-in-law, Jean Stepro; grandchildren, Jamie, Melanie, Troy, Brian, Brent, Ashley, Alex; 5 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday and 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. His funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home chapel with burial to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.

The family requests donations be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
