Martin Wilbert Weber
Martin Wilbert Weber

LOUISVILLE - WEBER, Martin Wilbert, 93, of Louisville, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Westport Place.

Born in Louisville, Martin was a US Navy veteran of WWII and retired founder and CEO of Climate Condition Co. He was also a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Rose Coffman Weber.

He is survived by three daughters, Janice Bolling (Michael), Sharon Hester (Thomas), and Sondra Bradley (Glenn); son, Michael Weber (Karen); a sister, Beulah Clemons; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. The family would like to especially acknowledge his wonderful caregiver, Evelyn Anderson.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary, 7813 Shelbyville Rd., with burial to follow in St. Andrews Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM-10 AM Tues before Mass at church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
JUL
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
