Martina Campbell Davis
Bowling Green - Martina Campbell Davis, 86, formerly of Bowling Green and Morehead, KY, died peacefully in her son's home in Henderson, TN, on March 9, 2019, after a battle with dementia and resulting complications. She is survived by her three children; Laura Davis Bagg and her husband, Howard, Mariana Davis Eddy and her husband, Nelson, and Joseph Stark Davis and his wife, Julie; 10 grandchildren: Davis, Jason, and Sean Nickell, Martina (Eddy) Smith and her husband, Justin, John Eddy and his wife, Dianna, T.J. Sawyer Eddy, Monica (Davis) Brown and her husband, Bobby, Jessica (Davis) Clinton and her husband, Hunter, Amelia Davis, and Audrey Davis; four great-grandchildren: 'Ana, Eric, and Nathan Smith, and Constance Brown; her brother, Dr. Martin Joseph Campbell and his wife, Emily; nephew, David Campbell and family, and niece, Julie (Campbell) Davis and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin Joseph Campbell and Molly Raymer Campbell.
Martina graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1950, attended David Lipscomb College, received a bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky, and master's degree from Morehead State University. She taught home economics at Freed Hardeman College until her marriage on June 24, 1956, to Paul Ford Davis.
She served faithfully as a Christian homemaker in Elizabethtown, KY, Bloomington, IN, Dubuque, Iowa, and Morehead, KY, holding offices in the Cumberland Valley Girl Scout Council, Kappa Delta National Sorority, and P.E.O., and membership in Garden Club and the Smith Springs Dinner Club. When her children were finishing school, she took a position as a city planner for the City of Morehead, and then served many years in P.R. and Development for St. Claire Medical Center there, before she and Paul Ford retired to Cincinnati and then Bowling Green.
Martina Campbell Davis was a woman of gentle grace and hospitality, faithful to God and generous in serving her family and others in his love.
Visitation will be at 10:00 am., followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at University Heights Church of Christ, 1302 Park St., in Bowling Green, KY. Minister Bob Raby will be officiating and burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery # 1 in Bowling Green. Arrangements are by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green, KY. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be given to the Smith Lausanne Mission (a Christian ministry) in Switzerland, through Justin and Martina Smith, by making donations to the University Heights Church of Christ, P.O. Box 953, Bowling Green, KY 42102. Please note you gift for the "Smith Lausanne Mission."
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019