Martina "Marty" Thompson
Louisville - Martina (Marty) Ann Thompson passed away at age 83 on June 2, 2020 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Martina was the former Martina Walker born in Loretto, Kentucky. She was a devout Catholic and homemaker whose interests included quilting and singing in her church choir. After raising her children, Martina worked at Doss High School and Wessel Insurance Agency. Martina was outgoing, kind and loving, and her family meant the world to her. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Sarah Walker, seven siblings, Dora Mae Farley, Lillian Murray, Sister Charles Maureen Walker, Buddy Walker, Louise Ball, Raymond Walker, and Nell Hughes. Martina is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald, her eight children, Dianne LaVelle (Jerry), Judy Kaelin (Leo), Karen Boston, Susan Pile (Eddie), Patty Drees (John), Timothy Thompson (Teri), Chris Thompson (Jeanne), Kenny Thompson (Michelle), 19 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and one sister, Susan Hughes of Bardstown, Kentucky.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate Marty's life will take place at 10:00 am on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. The family will accept guests for visitation from 2:00-6:00pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Newcomer Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Highway). The family encourages relatives and friends to pay their respects and condolences online at newcomerkentuckiana.com. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be donated to Hosparus in Martina's memory.
Louisville - Martina (Marty) Ann Thompson passed away at age 83 on June 2, 2020 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Martina was the former Martina Walker born in Loretto, Kentucky. She was a devout Catholic and homemaker whose interests included quilting and singing in her church choir. After raising her children, Martina worked at Doss High School and Wessel Insurance Agency. Martina was outgoing, kind and loving, and her family meant the world to her. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Sarah Walker, seven siblings, Dora Mae Farley, Lillian Murray, Sister Charles Maureen Walker, Buddy Walker, Louise Ball, Raymond Walker, and Nell Hughes. Martina is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald, her eight children, Dianne LaVelle (Jerry), Judy Kaelin (Leo), Karen Boston, Susan Pile (Eddie), Patty Drees (John), Timothy Thompson (Teri), Chris Thompson (Jeanne), Kenny Thompson (Michelle), 19 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and one sister, Susan Hughes of Bardstown, Kentucky.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate Marty's life will take place at 10:00 am on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. The family will accept guests for visitation from 2:00-6:00pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Newcomer Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Highway). The family encourages relatives and friends to pay their respects and condolences online at newcomerkentuckiana.com. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be donated to Hosparus in Martina's memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.