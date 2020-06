Marty G. DeckerFairdale - 60, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was a retired Marine Veteran and member of VFW Shepherdsville, KY. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Decker and his father Eugene. He leaves to cherish his memories, daughters, Mellisa Phipps (Charles) & April Reed (Robert),mother, Rebecca Pile, girlfriend, Leasa Farmer-Williams, sisters, Susanne Johnston (Joe) & Sarah Tharp (Roger), brother, Alan Decker (Donna), grandchildren, Charles Phipps III, Kamrin Phipps & Owen ReedVisitation for Marty will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 11am-2pm with a funeral service at 2pm at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home 411 Fairdale Road with burial in Mt. Holly Cemetery.