Louisville - Marvin "Gene" Atkins , 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Gene worked for the US Dept. of Agriculture. He was a proud US Army Veteran serving as a Presidential Honor Guard for President Eishenhower and President John F. Kennedy. Gene was a 32nd degree Mason. He was born on August 7, 1936 in Indian Mound "Cubb Creek", Tennessee to John and Lena (Byrd) Atkins. He is preceded in death by his Wife, Phyllis Atkins, Parents, Brother, Sydney Atkins, and Sister, Eleanor Smith. Gene is survived by his, Daughter, Vickie Atkins, Son, Marvin Gene Atkins, Jr., Brother, J. Kenneth Atkins. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory his Grandchildren, Joshua Atkins, Jacob (Paige) Atkins, Jared Atkins, Great-Grandchildren, Maddie Atkins, Jase Atkins, and Mila Atkins. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service with Military Honors will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel. The family requests that contributions in Marvin's memory be made to Kosair Children's Hospital, Louisville. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 30, 2019