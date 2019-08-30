Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Atkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin "Gene" Atkins


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Marvin "Gene" Atkins Obituary
Marvin "Gene" Atkins

Louisville - Marvin "Gene" Atkins , 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Gene worked for the US Dept. of Agriculture. He was a proud US Army Veteran serving as a Presidential Honor Guard for President Eishenhower and President John F. Kennedy. Gene was a 32nd degree Mason. He was born on August 7, 1936 in Indian Mound "Cubb Creek", Tennessee to John and Lena (Byrd) Atkins. He is preceded in death by his Wife, Phyllis Atkins, Parents, Brother, Sydney Atkins, and Sister, Eleanor Smith. Gene is survived by his, Daughter, Vickie Atkins, Son, Marvin Gene Atkins, Jr., Brother, J. Kenneth Atkins. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory his Grandchildren, Joshua Atkins, Jacob (Paige) Atkins, Jared Atkins, Great-Grandchildren, Maddie Atkins, Jase Atkins, and Mila Atkins. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service with Military Honors will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel. The family requests that contributions in Marvin's memory be made to Kosair Children's Hospital, Louisville. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Download Now