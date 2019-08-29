|
Marvin E. Stober
- - Marvin E. Stober, Born May 7, 1930, passed away at his home on Monday August 26, 2019 after 7 months in the care of Hosparus. Marvin leaves behind his bride of 65 years, Martha Joyce (Pike) Stober. He met Martha in 1947 and "won" her in a foot race in front of Frances Sweet Shoppe on Shelby Parkway. Married on November 26, 1953 they had four children: Mark Gregory Stober, Mary Joyce (Missy) Stober, Martina Ann McClellan, and Marilyn Kay (Stober) Harris (Jeffery), grandchildren Tiffani Stober, Michael McClellan (Natasha), Andrew Pfaadt (Tanisha), Matthew Pfaadt (Megan), Brittany Sohm (Chad), Emily Sweeney (Brent), Samantha Young Harris, Catherine Pfaadt(John {fiance'}), Grant Harris, Joey Young Harris, Zach Stober, Amelia Stober, Luke Stober and 13 great grandchildren.
Marvin, a 1948 graduate of St. Xavier High School, and a Marine sergeant who served in the Korean War, retired from Bell South in 1987 after 39 years of dedicated service. After retirement he spent many hours tending to his garden and managing the gym at Mother of Good Counsel. Later, at Bellarmine College, he was known as "The Chicken Man", famous for his fried chicken and his fried livers and gizzards during Friday night Bingo. He also volunteered countless hours during many events at Knights Hall. After more than 10 years at Bellarmine, he retired again to his garden, tending to his flowers and vegetables.
Marvin donated his body to the U of L School of Medicine. There will be a memorial mass at 10 am on Saturday September 7, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Road in Louisville with a lunch reception following on the campus. The family requests no flowers but instead donations in his name to Hosparus of Louisville or the Hildegard House.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019