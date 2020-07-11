Marvin Joseph SchaffnerLouisville - SCHAFFNER, Marvin Joseph, 90, passed away on July 9, 2020 surrounded in love by his daughters, Lisa Kempf, Susan Althaus (Jake), Leigh Wiedmar and Mary Ellen Schaffner.He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Addie Dohn Schaffner, his infant brother, Alvin; his beloved wife of 59 years, Margie Hatfield and a son-in-law, Mark W. Wiedmar, whom he loved dearly.He was a 1952 graduate of the University of Louisville and served in the USMC during the Korean War and was a Purple Heart recipient. Marvin started his career at Hall Seed Co., serving as President. He co-founded Schaffner-O'Neal Edsel and Cardinal Manufacturing where he served as Secretary Treasurer for over 20 years. Following retirement, Marvin became proprietor of the Prospect General Store.Marvin was an elder at New Goshen Presbyterian Church and a Northeast YMCA member. He volunteered his time for over 20 years to various charity organizations including SeniorCare Experts.Marvin was genuine, kind, and an all around great guy. Foremost, Marvin loved family- immediate and extended. He cherished the good life shared with his late wife Margie and their daughters, as well as his grandchildren.Marvin loved boating, socializing at the Northeast Y, lawn care, predicting exact arrival times on road trips and leading a well-planned, disciplined life. He was also an avid, lifelong Louisville Cardinal fan.Funeral services will be held at12 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road with burial to follow at Cave Hill. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at the funeral home.Memorial gifts in the form of contributions can be made to Hosparus Health in Marvin's name.