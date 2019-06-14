|
|
Marvin L. Corum
Louisville - Marvin L. Corum, 83, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He served in the US Army, retired from Brown-Forman, was a long time member of Harvest Baptist Church, and was an avid golfer. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Brenda; and 2 sisters. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Doris Corum; niece and nephews; wonderful neighbors; exceptional church family; and numerous golf buddies. The Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 12pm at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel with visitation on Sunday from 2-6:30pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with Marvin's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 14, 2019