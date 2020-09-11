Marvin Lee Drane Jr.
Louisville - 59, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.
He was a member of St Stephen Church.
Marvin was preceded in death by his father Marvin Lee Drane Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Mildred J. Drane; sister, Inga Drane-Nash; uncle, Robert Drane (Carla); stepbrother, Melvin Barnett, and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Visitation: 11am-1pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at 1pm, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.