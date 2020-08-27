Marvin Lee "Nick" Nicholson
Jeffersonville, IN - Marvin Lee "Nick" Nicholson, 84, passed away on August 24, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was an Army veteran and member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church for over 50 years. Nick and Martha, his loving wife, met in 1958 while working at the New Albany Tribune where Nick was a typesetter and Martha a photographer. In Nick's words, their relationship has continued to "develop" ever since. He was always quick to crack a joke or tell a memorable story. Nick and Martha married in 1959. They opened Nicholson Printing in 1979 in their two car garage. The family business has continued to flourish and prosper for more than forty years and currently resides in Jeffersonville, Indiana where Nick and Martha's sons, Mike and Chris, continue to cherish and honor their family's legacy. Nick had many hobbies in his life, especially his love of all things horses and the Wild West. In fact, if Nick was not so good at putting ink on paper he probably would have liked to be a cowboy herding livestock and training horses. He was able to live out a little bit of that dream while he was the President of the Floyd County Saddle Club. Later in life, he loved visits with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he constantly entertained with games such as Monopoly and Poker, jokes and stories from his past, and life lessons that they will cherish forever. He always enjoyed having family members accompany him to a burger restaurant that he had fond memories of or a new exhibit or movie he read about in the paper. The Nicholson family patriarch will be deeply missed, but the memories and lessons learned from this great man will be passed down for years and generations to come.
He was preceded in death by his father Parke Nicholson, his step-father Wilbur Evaline, mother Hazel Holsapple Evaline, and his sister Marietta Lamm.
Nick leaves behind his family to cherish his memories, his wife of 61 years, Martha Janice Nicholson; his sons, Michael Lee (Krissy) Nicholson and Chris (Shana) Nicholson; grandchildren, Alex, Taylor, Jonah, Anna Laura, Hayden, and Michal; great grandson, Grayson and brother, Donnie Lane (Debbie) Nicholson.
A private family gathering was held at Scott Family Funeral Home to honor Nick's life. Nick will be laid to rest at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. To honor Nick's life and generous spirit, the family asks the public to make donations to The Habitat for Humanity and Hosparus Health. www.scottfuneralhome.com
