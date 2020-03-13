|
Marvin Lee Snawder
Shelbyville - Marvin Lee Snawder, 70, of Shelbyville passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Louisville.
He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. He was retired from Phillip-Morris and a veteran of the Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Snawder.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Probus Snawder of Shelbyville; his son, Todd Snawder of Shelbyville; his daughter, Amanda Hunter (Alex) of Lawrenceburg; and 2 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Centenary United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 2-7 P.M. Sunday, March 15th at the church. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church.
Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020