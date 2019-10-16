|
|
Marvin Lewis Dever, Jr.
Louisville - Marvin Lewis Dever, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15th. He was in the presence of his loving family.
Marvin showed amazing strength and will power in the last year of his life. He will always be remembered for that drive and will power.
He is predeceased by his parents Marvin "Steve" and Juanita R. Dever.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Virginia Schoen Dever; his six children, Rhonda Dazley (Joseph), Tamatha Dever, Jacqueline Dever, Merritt Robinson (Derrick), Tracy Karem and Scott Karem (Annette). Along with 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Debra Thompson.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday, October 18th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. A service celebrating his life will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. from the funeral home chapel, followed by burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Down Syndrome of Louisville. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019