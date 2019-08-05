|
Marvin Lynn Moon
Scottsburg - Marvin Lynn Moon, 86, of Scottsburg IN, died at his residence August 3 2019. He was born December 21 1932, in Scottsburg IN to George L Moon & Effie J Richey Moon who preceded him in death. Marvin, who was a retiree of the American Can Co., operated the family farm in Finley Twp up until his death. He was a graduate of Scottsburg High School, Class of 1951; served in the U S Army, Korean conflict; was a member of Little York Christian Church, serving as Deacon and a member of SOAR (American Can Retirees). Marvin enjoyed farming; his grandchildren & going to their various events; playing Euchre, auto racing, basketball, and quiltmaking. He was married to Clare Marie (Nichols) Moon who survives. Other survivors Son: Jim Moon, Daughter: Susan Thieneman (Tim), Sister: Sue Carol Collins; Grandchildren: Barrett Thieneman Graves (Parker); Anton Thieneman; Kristiana Thieneman. He was also preceded in death by infant brother William Lloyd Moon. Funeral Service: 2 pm Tuesday August 6 2019, Stewart & Hoagland Funeral Home. VISITATION: 4 pm - 8 pm Monday August 5 2019 and 11 am - 2 pm Tuesday August 6 2019 at the Funeral Home. MEMORIAL DONATIONS: Little York Cemetery or Bethel Cemetery at Leota, c/o Stewart & Hoagland Funeral, 80 N 1st St., Scottsburg IN 47170. Condolences may be sent to www.stewart-hoaglandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 5, 2019