Marvin R. Taylor
Marvin R. Taylor

Louisville - 81, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

He was a retired co-owner of Louisville Cartage Co.

Marvin was preceded in death by his father, Gaines Taylor; mother Flora Buehner; beloved son, Brian Taylor; sister, Joyce Nix.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Margaret Taylor; son, Kevin Taylor (Kim); daughter, Cheryl Allen (Joe); step-daughter, Dawn King; step-son, Jason Miller (Amy); 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson.

His celebration of life service is to be held Monday 2 PM at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation held Sunday 2-8 PM and Monday 1 PM prior to the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
NOV
9
Visitation
01:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
NOV
9
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
