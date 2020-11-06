Marvin R. Taylor
Louisville - 81, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
He was a retired co-owner of Louisville Cartage Co.
Marvin was preceded in death by his father, Gaines Taylor; mother Flora Buehner; beloved son, Brian Taylor; sister, Joyce Nix.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Margaret Taylor; son, Kevin Taylor (Kim); daughter, Cheryl Allen (Joe); step-daughter, Dawn King; step-son, Jason Miller (Amy); 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson.
His celebration of life service is to be held Monday 2 PM at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Visitation held Sunday 2-8 PM and Monday 1 PM prior to the service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.