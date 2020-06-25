Marvin Schnoll
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin Schnoll

Louisville - Marvin R. Schnoll, 85, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Marvin was an Artist who made custom rugs, and nontraditional bandsaw boxes. He was an entrepreneur, who owned the gallery with his wife "Art and All" with his wife Sharon, In 2007 they founded the 18 member Co-op "Gallary 1070". In his younger years he was a boxer, "Harry Kid Brown" and fought in Madison Square Gardens in the lightweight class. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the Army as Machine Gunner in the 65th Infantry Regiment, their nickname was the "The Borinqueneers". Marvin's work took him on travels around the world, his favorites being, Puerto Rico and Barcelona, Spain. He was a member of Mosaic United Methodist Church. He was a great story teller, adventurer, artist, and a cancer survivor. Born on October 29, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Harry and Ida (Weber) Schnoll, and is preceded in death by his Parents, Brother Stanley Schnoll, and a Grandchild, Miranda Goodhew. Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Sharon Lowry, Son, Marc Schnoll (Michelle), Daughter, Maggie Ruzicka (Tom), Daughters, Hannah Brooks Greene (Colton Kirby), Sharon Greene Stanger (Joshua), and Grandchild, Everly Grace Stanger. Memorial visitation will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm with Memorial Service to follow at 4:00 pm at Newcomer, Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Hwy). Memorial contributions can be made in Marvin's memory to Grace Kids: A Church for Children, a United Methodist Church. To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved