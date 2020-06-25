Marvin Schnoll

Marvin SchnollLouisville - Marvin R. Schnoll, 85, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Marvin was an Artist who made custom rugs, and nontraditional bandsaw boxes. He was an entrepreneur, who owned the gallery with his wife "Art and All" with his wife Sharon, In 2007 they founded the 18 member Co-op "Gallary 1070". In his younger years he was a boxer, "Harry Kid Brown" and fought in Madison Square Gardens in the lightweight class. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the Army as Machine Gunner in the 65th Infantry Regiment, their nickname was the "The Borinqueneers". Marvin's work took him on travels around the world, his favorites being, Puerto Rico and Barcelona, Spain. He was a member of Mosaic United Methodist Church. He was a great story teller, adventurer, artist, and a cancer survivor. Born on October 29, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Harry and Ida (Weber) Schnoll, and is preceded in death by his Parents, Brother Stanley Schnoll, and a Grandchild, Miranda Goodhew. Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Sharon Lowry, Son, Marc Schnoll (Michelle), Daughter, Maggie Ruzicka (Tom), Daughters, Hannah Brooks Greene (Colton Kirby), Sharon Greene Stanger (Joshua), and Grandchild, Everly Grace Stanger. Memorial visitation will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm with Memorial Service to follow at 4:00 pm at Newcomer, Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Hwy). Memorial contributions can be made in Marvin's memory to Grace Kids: A Church for Children, a United Methodist Church. To leave a special message for the family, please visit