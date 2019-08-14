|
|
Marvin Walter Crouch
Shelbyville - Marvin Walter Crouch, 80, of Shelbyville died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Shelbyville.
He was a member of Shelbyville First Christian Church. He was retired from Shelbyville Auto Supply where he was a machinist and worked in the parts department. He loved working on and driving his antique cars and tractors. He was in the Air National Guard for 6 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Nora Crouch.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Deanie Payne Logan, Shelbyville; his son, Todd Crouch, Shelbyville; his sisters, Hazel Perry (Dan), Simpsonville; Phyllis Wilson (Doug), Simpsonville; Carolyn Klaty (Jim), Carsonville, MI; his brothers, Virgil Clarence Crouch (Shelia), Shelbyville; and Jim Crouch (Jody), Lawrenceburg; his stepdaughter, Lucie Fulmore, Louisville; his step son, Louis Logan (Sheri), Lexington; his step grandchildren, Alex Logan, Nashville, TN; Lauren Logan, Indianapolis, IN; Stephen McCreary, III, Manhattan, NY and Logan Fulmore, Louisville.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 P.M. Thursday, August 15th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Parkinson's Support Center, 315 Townepark Circle, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40243.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019