Mary 'Eva' Lyon Blanford

Louisville - Mary 'Eva' Lyon Blanford, 90, of Louisville passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at The Forum at Brookside.

She was born June 29, 1929 in Morganfield, KY to Joseph Alvin Lyon, Sr and Mary Josephine Stockton Lyon.

Eva retired in 1987 after a successful career as a data processing manager for South Central Bell, AT&T. Devoted to the Mother Mary, she was a devout Catholic and member of St. Margaret Mary Parish. Eva was also a member of the telephone pioneers, Hurstbourne Country Club and Queen's Daughter's. She loved to entertain and was an avid golfer.

Eva is preceded in death by her husband, Michael A. Blanford; her parents, siblings, Margaret Ann "Peggy" French, Charles William Lyons and Frances "Sissy" Rodkey.

She is survived by siblings, Johanna Alvey, Joseph Alvin "Bub" Lyon, Jr, Henry B. Lyon, Sr (Deanna), Tom Lyons (Barbara), Jim Lyon (Eva); 12 nephews, 11 nieces and many great nephews and nieces.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. CST at St. Ann's Cemetery, Morganfield, KY.

Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to the Donor's charity of choice.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
