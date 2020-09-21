Mary Agnes Culver Decker
Glendale - Mary Agnes Culver Decker, 80, of Glendale, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Baptist Health Hardin.
She was a native of Culvertown, KY, and was a retired real estate agent. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and Republican Women's Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Culver and Sudie Bryan Culver; three husbands, Doyle Williams, Tony Moore, and Floyd Klinglesmith; siblings, Junior, Blackberry, Rose, Frank, and Howard Culver; and children, James Doyle Williams, Jr., Mary Susan Williams, William Gerard Williams, William Jude Williams, William Alfred Williams, Joseph Harold Williams, and William Anthony Moore, Jr.; and a grandson, Tony Tillett.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Decker; daughter, Nadine (John) McKeating; brother, Raymond (Bernadette) Culver; granddaughter, Jacinta Tillett; and great granddaughter, Baily Tillett.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery in New Haven at 12:45 p.m.
Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and continues after 9 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home.
