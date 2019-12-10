|
|
Mary Agnes Seitz
Louisville - 90, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Mary loved to sing, and most importantly, loved her family. The Queen of Smyrna Inn; as she was notably called was a fun loving, social butterfly.
Her husband Lawrence Seitz; son Johnny Seitz; grandchildren, Matt & Christy Seitz, her daughter, Judy Sabrie and some of her brothers and sisters have preceded her in death. Here to carry on her beautiful memory are her children, Larry Seitz (Rosie), Debbie Barmore (Ed), Mickey Seitz (Pam), and Ronnie Seitz (Kim);daughter in-law, Cindy Seitz, son in-law, Bob Sabrie; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Stanley Werner (Judy) and sister, JoAnn Grubbs.
Visitation will be from 12-8pm Thursday, December 12th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Her funeral mass will be held at 10am on Friday, December 13th at St. Athanasius Parish, 5915 Outer Loop. Mary will be laid to rest with her daughter, Judy Sabrie in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019