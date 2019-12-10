Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Athanasius Parish
5915 Outer Loop
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Seitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Agnes Seitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Agnes Seitz Obituary
Mary Agnes Seitz

Louisville - 90, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Mary loved to sing, and most importantly, loved her family. The Queen of Smyrna Inn; as she was notably called was a fun loving, social butterfly.

Her husband Lawrence Seitz; son Johnny Seitz; grandchildren, Matt & Christy Seitz, her daughter, Judy Sabrie and some of her brothers and sisters have preceded her in death. Here to carry on her beautiful memory are her children, Larry Seitz (Rosie), Debbie Barmore (Ed), Mickey Seitz (Pam), and Ronnie Seitz (Kim);daughter in-law, Cindy Seitz, son in-law, Bob Sabrie; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Stanley Werner (Judy) and sister, JoAnn Grubbs.

Visitation will be from 12-8pm Thursday, December 12th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Her funeral mass will be held at 10am on Friday, December 13th at St. Athanasius Parish, 5915 Outer Loop. Mary will be laid to rest with her daughter, Judy Sabrie in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -