Mary Agnita Haywood Heer
1920 - 2020
Mary Agnita Haywood Heer

Louisville - Mary Agnita Haywood Heer, 100, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1920 to the late John W. and Gertrude Riney Haywood.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son Paul Riney Heer; sisters Sr. Lucille Haywood, Clara Eigel, Celeste Siemens; brothers John Haywood, Jr. and Charles Haywood.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jacqueline Hellmann (William), John E. Heer III (Monica), David Heer; six grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff of Jefferson Place that so lovingly assisted Agnita for four years.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St. Bernadette Ave., Prospect, KY 40059. There will be a private burial at a later time. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am at the church prior to the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Bernadette Catholic Church or Mass of the Air.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
