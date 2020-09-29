Mary Agnita Haywood HeerLouisville - Mary Agnita Haywood Heer, 100, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1920 to the late John W. and Gertrude Riney Haywood.She is preceded in death by her parents; son Paul Riney Heer; sisters Sr. Lucille Haywood, Clara Eigel, Celeste Siemens; brothers John Haywood, Jr. and Charles Haywood.Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jacqueline Hellmann (William), John E. Heer III (Monica), David Heer; six grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff of Jefferson Place that so lovingly assisted Agnita for four years.A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St. Bernadette Ave., Prospect, KY 40059. There will be a private burial at a later time. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am at the church prior to the Mass.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Bernadette Catholic Church or Mass of the Air.