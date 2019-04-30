Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
3705 Stone Lakes Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alberta Hack

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Alberta Hack Obituary
Mary Alberta Hack

LOUISVILLE - Mary Alberta Hack, passed away in her sleep Saturday morning, April 27, 2019

Mary was born and lived in Louisville her entire life. She met her sweetheart, Buddy Hack, when she was 16 and married him at 21. They were married for 66 years until Bud passed away in 2014.

In her youth she was a telephone operator and later cooked for the orphans at St. Joseph's Orphanage. She was a devout Christian and read her Bible front to back many times. It was her favorite book. She also wrote many of her thoughts down which became inspirational to many.

These writings could be found in about every knook and cranny and especially in her Bible.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; her parents, Rex and Flora; her son, Gary; her daughter, Jacqueline; her grandson, Chris and great grandson, John, Jr.

Survivors include 6 of 8 children, Pamela, Jennifer (Richard), Mary Ann (Pat), Mary Kay, Glenn (Micah) and Jeff (Angela); 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson and her twin sister, Roberta.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr. with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 4-8 on Wednesday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now