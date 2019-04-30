|
|
Mary Alberta Hack
LOUISVILLE - Mary Alberta Hack, passed away in her sleep Saturday morning, April 27, 2019
Mary was born and lived in Louisville her entire life. She met her sweetheart, Buddy Hack, when she was 16 and married him at 21. They were married for 66 years until Bud passed away in 2014.
In her youth she was a telephone operator and later cooked for the orphans at St. Joseph's Orphanage. She was a devout Christian and read her Bible front to back many times. It was her favorite book. She also wrote many of her thoughts down which became inspirational to many.
These writings could be found in about every knook and cranny and especially in her Bible.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; her parents, Rex and Flora; her son, Gary; her daughter, Jacqueline; her grandson, Chris and great grandson, John, Jr.
Survivors include 6 of 8 children, Pamela, Jennifer (Richard), Mary Ann (Pat), Mary Kay, Glenn (Micah) and Jeff (Angela); 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson and her twin sister, Roberta.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr. with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 4-8 on Wednesday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019