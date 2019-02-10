Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Mary Alice Bryant


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mary Alice Bryant Obituary
Mary Alice Bryant

Louisville - Mary Alice Bryant, 98, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019.

She was born on July 15, 1920 in Indianapolis, Indiana to late Noah and Hallie (Jett) Jackson. She is also preceded in death by her husband, William Harold Bryant, sister, Velma Howlett and brother, Wallace Jackson.

Mary Alice is survived by her daughters, Carole (Ken) Thompson, Kay (Jerry Schooling) Thompson, grandchildren Lezlee Born and Michael Thompson and 3 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243) with private entombment to follow.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions in Mary's memory be made to Samaritan's Purse (P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607-3000).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
