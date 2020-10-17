1/1
Mary Alice Gaddie
Mary Alice Gaddie

Louisville - Mary Alice Gaddie, 85, entered Eternal Life on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Mary Alice was born in Louisville to the late George and Mary Walker Eisenback and was a homemaker. She was a member at St. Michael Catholic Church and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, and one sister.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 63 years, Robert "Bob" Gaddie; son, Robbie Gaddie (Stephanie); daughter, Amanda Ragland (Tony); grandchildren, Benjamin and Matthew Ragland; brothers, Kenny Eisenback (Elise), David Eisenback (Alberta), and Harold Eisenback; and sister, Angela Bowles.

Visitation will be 2-8 pm on Monday, October 19 at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20, 10 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Resthaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
