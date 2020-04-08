|
|
Mary Alice Heil
Louisville - Mary Alice Heil (nee: Pierce), 90, passed to eternal glory at her daughter's home in the comfort of her family on April 3rd, 2020.
Her parents were Henry and Ermine Pierce (deceased). She had 12 siblings: Henry Jr., Dorothy, Thomas, James, Franklin, Frances, JoAnn, Robert, Louise, Donnie, Bobbie and Peggy. Many of her predecessors immigrated from England. There are many links to the American Revolutionary War on her mother's side.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband John G. Heil. She is survived by her seven children: Kenny Heil (Sandy), Jerry Heil (Kathy), Lisa Harris, Joyce Mattingly (Bruce), Betty Hobbic (Joe), Kathy h (Terry) and Mark Heil (Angie). She is survived by 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.
She graduated from Shawnee High School. As a young lady she worked selling concessions at Parkway Field and as a textile worker at the Louisville Cotton Mill. After 35 years as a full-time homemaker, she re-entered the workforce and worked in the cafeteria at Seneca High School.
Her most recent residence was at the Blairwood Apartments. She was very fond of the friends that she made there, and treasured many of those friendships deeply. Together, they spent many hours working on jigsaw puzzles and enjoying each other's company. She was also very appreciative of the kindness shown to her by the staff at Blairwood.
She was always eager to watch her favorite reality TV and game shows. She enjoyed the simple things in life like playing her favorite board game Scrabble and visits from her grandchildren. She was patient, understanding and forgiving and she will be missed by those who knew her.
Due to the current COVID 19 guidelines, services will be private.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020