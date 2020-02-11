|
|
Mary Alice Helm (Sweetie)
Louisville - passed on Friday, Feb.7, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories two son's Vincent Jr.,Roderick Helm, two daughters Theresa Gilbert, Olivia Gholston (Gordon), one granddaughter Ciara Gilbert and one great grandson Jeremiah Gilbert. Visitation Friday February 14,2020 at 10 AM with the service to start at 12 Noon. All at Spradling Memorial A.M.E.Zion Church. Services entrusted to George R.Mason Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020