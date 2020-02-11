Services
George R Mason Funeral Home
977 S Preston St
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-1963
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spradling Memorial A.M.E.Zion Church
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Spradling Memorial A.M.E.Zion Church
Mary Alice (Sweetie) Helm

Mary Alice (Sweetie) Helm Obituary
Mary Alice Helm (Sweetie)

Louisville - passed on Friday, Feb.7, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories two son's Vincent Jr.,Roderick Helm, two daughters Theresa Gilbert, Olivia Gholston (Gordon), one granddaughter Ciara Gilbert and one great grandson Jeremiah Gilbert. Visitation Friday February 14,2020 at 10 AM with the service to start at 12 Noon. All at Spradling Memorial A.M.E.Zion Church. Services entrusted to George R.Mason Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
