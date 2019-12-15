|
|
Mary Alice King (Ingram)
Mary Alice King (Ingram) died Sunday, December 15th at 12:01 am. She leaves behind her loving husband of 59 years, Vernon King, three children, Kim McClain, Kelly King and Kyle King; seven grandchildren, Nikki, Kayla, Jake, Mary-dawn, Eric, R.J., and Kelsey; four great grandchildren, Emily, Robbie, Ryan, and Dominick; and one brother Don (Dolly) Ingram. A celebration of her life will be held in hers and Vernon's home at 424 Washburn Avenue on Saturday, December 21, 2019 between 12 and 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Palliative Care Unit of Baptist Health Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019