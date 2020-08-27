1/2
Mary Alice Lawler
Mary Alice Lawler

Louisville - 78, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 in her hometown of Louisville, KY. She was born on June 13, 1942 in Louisville, where she lived her entire life. She taught 4th grade at Our Lady of Lourdes School for 42 years.

She joins her parents, George and Marguerite Lawler, in Heaven.

She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her dear friend of 45+ years, Alvin Louie Welch; her cousins, Theresa Aden, Patrick Welsh, Bill Hesse, and Sister Betty Hesse.

A noon mass is planned in her remembrance on September 1, 2020, at Saint Raphael Church.

Her loving heart and devotion to the Lord is a legacy that she leaves behind.

Gifts of remembrance may be sent to the Saint Raphael Church Building Fund to help with renovations to the church, so that all will remember Mary Alice when they enter there.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
