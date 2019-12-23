|
|
Mary Alice Mattingly Elkins
Louisville - Mary Alice (Mattingly) Elkins, 87 passed away on December 22, 2019 at Franciscan Home in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born May 7, 1932 in Lebanon, Kentucky.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman R. Elkins; her parents; two sons; two brothers; two sisters; three grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Norma Pierce (Jerry), Edward Elkins (Veronica), Jeane Noland (Terry), Debra S. Elkins, and Brian K. Elkins; sisters Theresa Uhl (Ray), Flo Burress (Irvin), and Roberta Donahue; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville 40216.
Service will be Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.
Private burial will follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019