Mary Alice McAfee
Louisville - Mary Alice McAfee of Louisville, KY passed away, Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born October 30, 1936 in Memphis, Tennessee to Lebbert and Julia Wells. Mary Alice and TJ made their homes in Wilson, Arkansas, Rayville, Louisiana, Perry Georgia and Jacksonville Florida before retiring to Louisville, Kentucky to be near their grandchildren and where she was an active member of Christ Church United Methodist. She brought her sassy southern charm wherever she went. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, T.J. McAfee; daughter: Allison (James) Spurgeon of Louisville, KY; grandchildren: Todd and Miranda Spurgeon and Shelby Spurgeon (Frank) Muntis of Chapel Hill, NC. She is preceded in death by her son Todd McAfee, her brother and her parents. Memorial service at Christ Church United Methodist Church, 4614 Brownsboro Road, Louisville KY, Sunday September 29, 2 pm with reception to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019