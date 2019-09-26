Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McAfee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice McAfee


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Alice McAfee Obituary
Mary Alice McAfee

Louisville - Mary Alice McAfee of Louisville, KY passed away, Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born October 30, 1936 in Memphis, Tennessee to Lebbert and Julia Wells. Mary Alice and TJ made their homes in Wilson, Arkansas, Rayville, Louisiana, Perry Georgia and Jacksonville Florida before retiring to Louisville, Kentucky to be near their grandchildren and where she was an active member of Christ Church United Methodist. She brought her sassy southern charm wherever she went. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, T.J. McAfee; daughter: Allison (James) Spurgeon of Louisville, KY; grandchildren: Todd and Miranda Spurgeon and Shelby Spurgeon (Frank) Muntis of Chapel Hill, NC. She is preceded in death by her son Todd McAfee, her brother and her parents. Memorial service at Christ Church United Methodist Church, 4614 Brownsboro Road, Louisville KY, Sunday September 29, 2 pm with reception to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.