Mary Alice Pierce



Louisville - Mary Alice Pierce, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones, on October 18, 2020.



Alice was born April 23, 1929 in Louisville to Anthony Lawrence and Hazel Adams Hemmerle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Leo Pierce, whom she married on September 23, 1950; her daughter, Rita; her granddaughter, Amanda Pierce Calloway; and her sister, Martha Hesen.



She is survived by her sons Robert (Brenda), David, Mark (Kathy), Matthew (Pamela), Thomas (Amy), and Patrick (Renee); 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and her brother Patrick Hemmerle.



Alice's funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, October 23 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 1826 Edenside Avenue, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, October 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue.



The family would like express their gratitude to the professionals at Hosparus of Louisville for their compassionate care. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or to Hosparus of Louisville.









