1/
Mary Alice Pierce
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Alice Pierce

Louisville - Mary Alice Pierce, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones, on October 18, 2020.

Alice was born April 23, 1929 in Louisville to Anthony Lawrence and Hazel Adams Hemmerle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Leo Pierce, whom she married on September 23, 1950; her daughter, Rita; her granddaughter, Amanda Pierce Calloway; and her sister, Martha Hesen.

She is survived by her sons Robert (Brenda), David, Mark (Kathy), Matthew (Pamela), Thomas (Amy), and Patrick (Renee); 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and her brother Patrick Hemmerle.

Alice's funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, October 23 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 1826 Edenside Avenue, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, October 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue.

The family would like express their gratitude to the professionals at Hosparus of Louisville for their compassionate care. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or to Hosparus of Louisville.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Alicia Oxley
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved