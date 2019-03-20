|
|
Mary Alice Price
Jeffersonville, IN -
Mary Alice Price, 86, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on July 19, 1932 in Charlestown, IN to the late Lester and Goldie Pettit.
She was raised on a dairy farm with five brothers and never lost her love for the outdoors, gardening, and fishing. Her counter tops in the summertime were always covered with canning supplies and fresh vegetables. Mary was an avid quilter, an amazing cook, loved jigsaw puzzles, and was never too far from a word search puzzle book.
Preceding her in death and welcoming her into peace are her husband, Robert Price; her parents; brothers, Elmer Pettit, Ervin Pettit, and Richard Pettit; and granddaughter, Megan Abbott.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, James (Theresa) Curry, Bruce Rabalais, and Grace (Brad) Russell; grandchildren, Scott (Ashley), John, and Hannah Abbott, Krystal, Makala, Brittany, and Gabriele Curry, and Meranda (Brandan) Mullins; great grandchildren, Samuel Abbott, LeighAnne and Brennan Mullins; brothers Gilbert (Carolynne) and Kenneth (Paula) Pettit; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like express their gratitude for the compassionate care and support of the staff of Riverbend Assisted Living and SouthernCare Hospice.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Rattermans Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, 2421 Hamburg Pike, Jeffersonville, IN. The family will receive visitors from 4:00-8:00 pm, Friday, March 22, at the funeral home.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made in memory of Mary to SouthernCare Hospice, 3602 Northgate Ct., Suite 27, New Albany, IN 47150 or to , 6100 Dutchmans Ln # 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019