|
|
Mary Alice Reece
San Antonio, TX - Mary A. Reece, 84, of San Antonio Texas (formerly of Marion, Ohio) was called to her heavenly home on June 25, 2019 at the Lakeside Nursing Center in San Antonio. She was born January 14, 1935 in Louisville, KY the daughter of William Leroy Thomas and Augusta Duncan, both of whom preceded her in death. Mary married Starling M. Reece Sr. in Marion, Ohio in April of 1960 and remained married until his passing in May of 2007. She was a graduate of Central High School in Louisville, Kentucky and later attended Lincoln Institute.
In her efforts to make her community a better place to live, Mary participated in many civic and religious activities. She was a member of the Education Committee of the Pride of Medgar Evers Elk Lodge and of the Marion branch of the NAACP as well as working as a member of the local United Way Board of Trustees. Mrs. Reece was a lifelong member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Marion, Ohio spending many years as the church clerk.
Mary worked as a librarian for the North Main Street Elementary School before becoming a draftsperson in the Network Support department at General Telephone and Electronics where she was voted and served as unit Vice President of the Communication Workers of America Local 4371. While in this capacity she did work as the locals Community Services Chairman.
Mrs. Reece is survived by five children: Keith (Karen Cox) Simmons, Benita Allen Flournoy, James G. (Ponita) Simmons, Starling M. (Carol) Reece Jr., and Brett M. (Carolina) Reece. She leaves six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, an Aunt Georgia Mae Sims, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Other notables who preceded her in death include her step-father Luther Sims, two sisters, one step-brother, one grandchild and two great grandchildren. Services for Mary Reece will be held on July 5, 2019 in Marion, Ohio. She will be buried at Marion Cemetery.
Mary A. Reece was indeed a Model Christian and her influence will always be with us; such a life never dies. She has been separated from an aching frame. She now sleeps so restful - so at peace. No more sickness, no more pain; she has entered upon a new life in a heavenly land.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 2, 2019