1/1
Mary Alice Scharfenberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Alice Scharfenberger

Louisville - Mary Alice Scharfenberger, 86, entered Eternal Life Monday, November 23, 2020.

Mary was born in Louisville to the late Albert and Catherine Heintzman. She was a devout Catholic and fondly recalled her time spent with her 3M family at St. Michael Catholic Church. She enjoyed oil painting and line dancing in her spare time. She leaves a legacy of love and devotion to her family. She will be remembered as a doting wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William "Bill" Heintzman.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Ernest "Bud" Scharfenberger; children, Gary Scharfenberger (Angela), Larry Scharfenberger (Melody), and Donna Eisenback (Rick); grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric), Christopher (Jennifer), Kevin, Marcus, Mike (Julie), Mark (Brieann), Richard (Gabe), and Matthew (Halle); sister-in-law, Margaret Heintzman; and eleven great grandchildren.

A private visitation will be held at Ratterman and Sons - Jeffersontown, 10600 Taylorsville Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, with burial to follow in St. Edward Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved