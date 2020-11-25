Mary Alice Scharfenberger
Louisville - Mary Alice Scharfenberger, 86, entered Eternal Life Monday, November 23, 2020.
Mary was born in Louisville to the late Albert and Catherine Heintzman. She was a devout Catholic and fondly recalled her time spent with her 3M family at St. Michael Catholic Church. She enjoyed oil painting and line dancing in her spare time. She leaves a legacy of love and devotion to her family. She will be remembered as a doting wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William "Bill" Heintzman.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Ernest "Bud" Scharfenberger; children, Gary Scharfenberger (Angela), Larry Scharfenberger (Melody), and Donna Eisenback (Rick); grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric), Christopher (Jennifer), Kevin, Marcus, Mike (Julie), Mark (Brieann), Richard (Gabe), and Matthew (Halle); sister-in-law, Margaret Heintzman; and eleven great grandchildren.
A private visitation will be held at Ratterman and Sons - Jeffersontown, 10600 Taylorsville Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, with burial to follow in St. Edward Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
.