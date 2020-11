Mary Alice ScharfenbergerLouisville - Mary Alice Scharfenberger, 86, entered Eternal Life Monday, November 23, 2020.Mary was born in Louisville to the late Albert and Catherine Heintzman. She was a devout Catholic and fondly recalled her time spent with her 3M family at St. Michael Catholic Church. She enjoyed oil painting and line dancing in her spare time. She leaves a legacy of love and devotion to her family. She will be remembered as a doting wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William "Bill" Heintzman.Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Ernest "Bud" Scharfenberger; children, Gary Scharfenberger (Angela), Larry Scharfenberger (Melody), and Donna Eisenback (Rick); grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric), Christopher (Jennifer), Kevin, Marcus, Mike (Julie), Mark (Brieann), Richard (Gabe), and Matthew (Halle); sister-in-law, Margaret Heintzman; and eleven great grandchildren.A private visitation will be held at Ratterman and Sons - Jeffersontown, 10600 Taylorsville Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, with burial to follow in St. Edward Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com