Mary Alice Zirnheld
Louisville - Mary Alice (Craig) Zirnheld, 69, entered into her Eternal Life on April 4, 2019.
She was a resident of Louisville, Kentucky. She had attended Western High School and was retired from General Electric Appliance Park.
Mary Alice was born to Mary Agnes Craig and Bennie Craig on December 29, 1949. She was one of four children.
Mary Alice was preceded in death by both her parents, and brother, Kenneth Craig.
She leaves behind two daughters, Angela Rock (John) and Shellie Gray (Jeremy), two brothers Larry Joe Craig (Meryl) and Gary Craig, and multiple nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
Mary Alice's greatest joy was her thirteen grandchildren who adored their Gramzy. Special mention of her grandson, Elijah, who is serving in the US Marine Corps, and cannot be with us at this time.
Visitation will be at Owen Funeral Home, 9318 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40299, on Sunday April 7, 2019 from noon to 8 pm. Funeral Services will be Monday, April 8th, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home chapel.
A Catholic funeral Mass for the remains will be offered later in the week at St. Louis Bertrand Parish.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angels in Disguise, 2400 Envoy Circle, Louisville, Kentucky 40299
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 6, 2019