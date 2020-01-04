|
Mary Angela "Ann" Leake
Loretto - Mary Angela "Ann" Leake, age 97 of Loretto, formerly of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home. She was born November 20, 1922 in Holy Cross. She was a former employee of Dolph Map Company in Fort Lauderdale and was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Ann has always been such a loving, kind, thoughtful presence in our lives. While living in Florida, Ann and Pete hosted family every year for good food and fun. She has been the most wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister and friend anyone could dream of having. We have been supported by her unconditionally with love and patience. When her grandchildren were asked years ago if their grandmother had a favorite, they each immediately said that they were sure they were her favorite. Her wonderful gift to us was that she made all of us feel like we were the most special, loved person in the world. Our world will be a less kind and beautiful place without her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Eugene "Pete" Leake; her son, John Willett "Bill" Mattingly; her father and mother, Emmett and Rose Newton Hutchins; one sister, Ruby Thomas; four brothers, Archie, Jimmy, Larry and Leo Hutchins; one grandson, John Michael Mattingly.
Survivors include one son, Darrell Mattingly of Loretto; one daughter-in-law, Kathy Mattingly; four grandchildren, Chris Mattingly (Heather), Matthew Mattingly (Kate Dennis), David Mattingly (Amanda LeDuke) and Sarah Mattingly; two great-grandchildren, Sylvan and Silas Mattingly; two sisters, Rose Covert of Leavenworth, Washington and Nancy Westfall (Maurice) of Nicholasville.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM Monday, January 6, 2020 at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto. Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 PM Sunday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020