Mary Angela (Weise) Stevens
1940 - 2020
Mary Angela (Weise) Stevens

Louisville - Mary Angela (Weise) Stevens, 80 passed way August 26, 2020.

She was born March 24, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mary was a member of the Church of Incarnation, the Incarnation Senior Club, Volunteered for Candy For Caring, and attended Ursuline Academy, and St. Cecilia Grade School.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Mary Weise; her brother, Edward Weise.

She is survived by her loving husband, James Stevens; sons, Tony Stevens, Rick Stevens (Ana Maria), Jeff Stevens, and Daniel Stevens; grandchildren, Kendall Stevens, Tyler Stevens, and Jeremy Morris.

Due to the pandemic the Stevens family has chosen to have a private service.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
